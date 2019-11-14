Report: Cole Custer to replace Daniel Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

Cole Custer will replace Daniel Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series for 2020, according to a report Thursday by motorsport.com that cites multiple unnamed sources.

A spokesperson with Stewart-Haas Racing has not responded to NBC Sports seeking comment.

Asked Thursday at Championship 4 Media Day if he had been told he would be driving in Cup next year, Custer said: “Right now I’m just trying to focus on the championship. I’ve really tried to kind of stay out of it. This is a really big weekend for us, to win a championship in the Xfinity Series.”

Custer’s promotion means that the Big 3 in the Xfinity Series — Custer, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell — each will move to Cup together and compete for rookie of the year honors next season. Reddick will drive for Richard Childress Racing and Bell will be with Leavine Family Racing.

Bell is looking forward to the rookie battle.

“It’s really cool to see the three of us excel at the Xfinity level and now have our opportunity in Cup,” Bell said Thursday. “I look forward to racing the same two competitors on Sundays now and it will be with a bunch of other great race car drivers mixed in.”

Suarez, 27, joined Stewart-Haas Racing this season after having spent the past two years in Cup with Joe Gibbs Racing. Suarez has failed to make the Cup playoffs each season.

Asked two weeks ago at Texas about his contract situation, Suarez said: “We are not in the perfect situation. I wish two months ago we were done with all this stuff. You never know. Fortunately or unfortunately, who knows, I have been in this situation for the last couple of years. Everything will be fine. We just have to work out a couple of things sponsor wise and hopefully everything will fall in place.”

Custer, 21, is in his third full season in Xfinity. He finished second in the championship race last year and is in the championship race this year again with Reddick, Bell and Justin Allgaier. Custer has seven Xfinity wins this season and nine in 103 career series starts.