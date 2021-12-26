Report: Cole Beasley's COVID protocol violations have cost him roughly $100K this year

Report: Beasley's COVID protocol violations have cost him roughly $100K this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined around $100,000 for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols since August, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Beasley was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week and, as a result, won't play in Sunday's pivotal Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

It's the first game he's missed all season due to COVID-19. However, as Mortensen reported Sunday, the veteran wideout has been hit with several fines for violating the league's COVID-19 policies.

The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league. One source estimated the $100,000 total sum, another source believed it was just short of that amount. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Beasley's Covid-19 absence today won't cost him, though. Under NFL and NFLPA agreement, even unvaccinated players are entitled to their full pay if they miss a game due to Covid-19. Beasley makes $4.7 million in base salary, so he still gets his $261,111 game check. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Beasley won't forfeit any salary for missing Sunday's game, as Mortensen notes. It's possible for him to be activated in time for Buffalo's Week 17 game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Beasley has tallied 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdown in 14 games this season.