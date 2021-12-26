Report: Cole Beasley's COVID protocol violations have cost him roughly $100K this year

Nick Goss
Nick Goss
Report: Beasley's COVID protocol violations have cost him roughly $100K this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been fined around $100,000 for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols since August, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Beasley was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week and, as a result, won't play in Sunday's pivotal Week 16 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

It's the first game he's missed all season due to COVID-19. However, as Mortensen reported Sunday, the veteran wideout has been hit with several fines for violating the league's COVID-19 policies.

Beasley won't forfeit any salary for missing Sunday's game, as Mortensen notes. It's possible for him to be activated in time for Buffalo's Week 17 game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Beasley has tallied 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdown in 14 games this season.

