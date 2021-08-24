Report: Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis in 5-day COVID reentry process
Two Buffalo Bills wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are currently in a COVID-19 safety protocol due to a close contact with the virus.
According to NFL reporter Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, both Beasley and Davis did test negative for COVID-19. However, they were considered to be in close contact with a training staff member that did record a positive result:
Buffalo #Bills news: Per a source, Cole Beasley & Gabriel Davis passed this morning’s COVID test (came back negative) but have been removed from facility & must undergo 5-day reentry process as close contacts to a member of team’s training staff who tested positive for #COVID19
— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2021
