Report: Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis in 5-day COVID reentry process

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Two Buffalo Bills wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are currently in a COVID-19 safety protocol due to a close contact with the virus.

According to NFL reporter Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, both Beasley and Davis did test negative for COVID-19. However, they were considered to be in close contact with a training staff member that did record a positive result:

