Report: Cody Martin to return to Hornets on four-year deal

The Hornets have resigned one of their own.

Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Cody Martin agreed to resign with the Hornets on a four-year, $32 million deal.

Martin became a consistent contributor for Charlotte during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The three-year veteran provides the Hornets with a versatile wing, whether off the bench or as a starter, who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor.

