  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Cody Martin to return to Hornets on four-year deal

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Hornets have resigned one of their own.

Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Cody Martin agreed to resign with the Hornets on a four-year, $32 million deal.

Martin became a consistent contributor for Charlotte during the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The three-year veteran provides the Hornets with a versatile wing, whether off the bench or as a starter, who can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

List

LaVar says Lonzo and LaMelo 'are going to play together'

Recommended Stories