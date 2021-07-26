Report: Cody Latimer pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault

Free agent receiver Cody Latimer pled guilty Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his May 16, 2020, arrest, Mike Klis of 9News reports. All other charges against Latimer were dismissed.

Latimer received two years probation, with no jail time, and was ordered to pay $1,503 in probation and court fees, per Klis.

Latimer faced charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after his arrest in Douglas County, Colorado, and the Washington Football Team cut him.

Latimer, a 2014 second-round draft pick of the Broncos, played in Denver for four seasons and then two more years with the Giants. He had signed with Washington as a free agent during the 2020 offseason.

