Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely back, Le’Veon Bell out for Chiefs

The NFL world never stops for a Football Insider. ESPN’s Adam Schefter with some early Sunday news on the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield hours before their AFC Championship Game with the Buffalo Bills.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been listed as questionable due to ankle and hip injuries. The team is still unsure exactly how much he will be able to play; it will depend on how he feels pregame and, if active, in the game, the source said.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played since being injured in the Chiefs’ Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Le’Veon Bell has been battling a swollen knee. Bell suffered a knee injury in last week’s daily practice participation reports and did not practice on Friday.

Wideout Sammy Watkins is also unlikely to go.

Of course, the big person to keep an eye on is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Divisional round against the Browns.

