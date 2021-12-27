Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not suffer season-ending collarbone injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday’s blowout victory over the Steelers with a collarbone injury, but apparently, it won’t keep him out for long.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, tests revealed no structural damage to Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone and his injury is not season-ending. Though there is swelling, Edwards-Helaire should return to the field soon.
Rapoport previously reported that X-rays on Edwards-Helaire’s collarbone were negative.
The Chiefs clinched the AFC West for the sixth year in a row with Sunday’s win.
Edwards-Helaire has 646 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not suffer season-ending collarbone injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk