Report: Clowney planned to report this week, until Texans tried to trade him

Jadeveon Clowney is holding out longer than he initially planned to because he wants control over his destination.

Clowney initially planned to sign his one-year franchise tender and report to the Texans this week until he found out the Texans were planning to trade him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Now Clowney is remaining out and it’s unclear when he’ll sign. As an unsigned franchise player, Clowney can only sign a one-year deal, and his one-year franchise tag is worth either $15.967 million or $17.128 million depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker.

Clowney would be losing about $1 million a week if his holdout continues into the regular season.