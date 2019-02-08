Report: Clippers want to pair Kawhi Leonard with Kevin Durant this summer

The 2019 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with some major players swapping teams. Anthony Davis is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, however, and it appears that several teams are trying to position themselves for the coming summer.

One of those teams is the Los Angeles Clippers, who moved off of the contract of Blake Griffin a year ago. The Clippers are going to be a team in play for several big-time free agents, one of which is Kawhi Leonard.

But according to one report, LA also has its eyes on another star. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Clippers are looking to pair Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant with Leonard next season.

Via The Athletic:

This is no state secret: It has been Durant and Leonard—and then everyone else—for quite some time now. As our Jovan Buha chronicled, the Clippers, as currently constructed, can create $53.19 million in cap space this summer. That’s enough for one max player and approximately $20 million for a second star this summer, with rival teams continuing to believe that Leonard is likely to sign with the Clippers if he winds up leaving Toronto.

Los Angeles can try to move Danilo Gallinari’s contract this summer, attaching with it some of the assets they gathered over the course of the most recent trade deadline. Or they could use those assets to grab a star player via trade outright. At this point, GM Michael Winger and Jerry West have put themselves in a flexible position.

The Clippers are in play, and if they end up with multiple blue chip free agents instead of the Los Angeles Lakers, no doubt fans across the league would be quite tickled