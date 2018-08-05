Report: Clippers trading Sam Dekker to Cavaliers

It’s likely that the big moves of the summer have already come and gone. Now, teams are just jostling around to try to work out their final rosters as they head into training camp and the preseason come fall.

In accordance with that idea, on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly traded for Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says that Los Angeles is unlikely to take back a player in return for Dekker, making room for an extra roster spot. The Cavaliers, who are in transition after a LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, might be a better fit for Dekker moving forward.

Via Twitter:

Sides are still working through parameters, but it’s essentially Clippers clearing a roster spot and a chance for Dekker to get a better opportunity for minutes with Cavs. https://t.co/aIYRLW2rAo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2018









The Cavaliers have a bevy of young wing players that nobody is quite sure what they will do with. It’s likely that Kyle Korver could get traded over the course of the season, but guys like RFA Rodney Hood, JR Smith, Cedi Osman, and Jordan Clarkson don’t yet have defined roles for the upcoming year.

Dekker mostly plays the power forward position, although he always sees some time at the 3. Last year Dekker saw his numbers take a dip in production in comparison to his sophomore season with the Houston Rockets, so it’s going to be an uphill climb for him.

Story Continues

It’s likely that Dekker’s ceiling is as a rotation player, and he doesn’t appear to be scraping that notion for a playoff contending team any longer. He’s going to have to work to get back to that position, and playing with the Cavaliers should offer Dekker an opportunity as they go into camp.

Do you have burning NBA questions you want answered? Submit your questions to Pro Basketball Talk for our mailbag! E-mail us at pbtmailbag@gmail.com to get your question featured right here on PBT.