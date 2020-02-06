Report: Clippers trade reserve guard Derrick Walton to Hawks for cash

This move is a prelude to the next one, it opens up a roster spot on the Clippers for something.

Los Angeles is sending reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta for cash, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020





It ends up being a little more than cash.

The Clippers are trading Derrick Walton Jr. to the Hawks for a second round pick and $1.3 million in cash, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020





Look at it this way: Does Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer need cash? Los Angeles made this trade to clear a roster spot for something else, either a trade today or a buyout/free agent signing later.

Walton has shown flashes — and he’s shooting 42.9 percent from three this season — but has bounced between the Clippers and the G-League all season. Last season he was on a two-way contract with the Heat.

Walton is not going to get a lot of run behind Trae Young and Jeff Teague in Atlanta, but maybe he’ll get more chances later in the season to show what he can do.