Report: Clippers trade reserve guard Derrick Walton to Hawks for cash
This move is a prelude to the next one, it opens up a roster spot on the Clippers for something.
Los Angeles is sending reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta for cash, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Clippers are trading G Derrick Walton Jr., to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
It ends up being a little more than cash.
The Clippers are trading Derrick Walton Jr. to the Hawks for a second round pick and $1.3 million in cash, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Look at it this way: Does Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer need cash? Los Angeles made this trade to clear a roster spot for something else, either a trade today or a buyout/free agent signing later.
Walton has shown flashes — and he’s shooting 42.9 percent from three this season — but has bounced between the Clippers and the G-League all season. Last season he was on a two-way contract with the Heat.
Walton is not going to get a lot of run behind Trae Young and Jeff Teague in Atlanta, but maybe he’ll get more chances later in the season to show what he can do.