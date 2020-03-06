Report: Clippers to sign free agent Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah is joining the Clippers, per a report.

The Los Angeles Clippers are signing two-time all-star center Joakim Noah, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Noah is expected to join the Clippers next week. He last played for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018-19 season.

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports it’s a 10-day contract.

Noah, 35, reportedly worked out with the Clippers before the season began. The 12-year veteran said in an Instagram post in January he was four months removed from surgery on his Achilles.

In 42 games for the Grizzlies, he averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. A former Defensive Player of the Year, he has career averages of 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Clippers are 43-19 and second in the Western Conference.

