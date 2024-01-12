Report: Clippers to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game in new arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing plans with the NBA to host the 2026 All-Star Game in their new arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The game and the adjacent All-Star festivities would take place at the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction. Ground broke on the Intuit Dome in 2021 in Inglewood near the site of SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Forum. The 18,000-seat arena is expected to be completed sometime this year.

The Intuit Dome is slated to open for the 2024-25 season and host the NBA All-Star game a season later. (Kirby Lee/Reuters)

The Clippers currently play at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, a site they share with the Lakers. The Intuit Dome will provide the Clippers a home of their own as they seek to put distance between themselves and their Los Angeles rivals and further build their own identity under owner Steve Ballmer.

The Clippers have started selling season tickets at the Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season. Ballmer's touted the Inglewood complex including SoFi Stadium as the “entertainment capital of the world.”

With Inglewood slated to host in 2026, the NBA has the site of its next three All-Star weekends planned out. The Pacers will host this year's festivities in Indianapolis. The Warriors are scheduled host the 2025 All-Star weekend in San Francisco.