Report: Clippers send Mike Muscala to Lakers for Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac

Michael Beasley will be switching uniforms in Los Angeles. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are sending Mike Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers and getting back Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Clippers are trading Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Beasley and Zubac were included in different drafts of the Lakers’ proposal to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

Muscala, 27, is on the move again after the Philadelphia 76ers sent him to Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was listed out for Thursday’s game due to travel logistics and will still be in limbo as he was scheduled to meet up with the Clippers in Boston on Friday.

The fifth-year power forward averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over 22.1 minutes per game with Philadelphia. He’s a 47 percent field-goal shooter over his career.

Beasley and Zubac have spent the week involved in trade talks that would send most of the Lakers to New Orleans. Beasley, 30, averaged 10.7 minutes and 7.0 points over 26 games for the Lakers. Zubac, 21, averaged 8.5 points over 15.6 minutes per game. The center was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2016 draft.

The move will free up a roster spot for the Lakers, who plan to survey the buyout market, per Wojnarowski.

Story continues

The Lakers plan to evaluate the full buyout market once it takes shape, but Carmelo Anthony is expected to be among the considerations too, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019





[See all of the week’s moves in the NBA trade deadline tracker]

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Gronk’s parade ‘injury’ was extremely on-brand

• College coaching legend takes first XFL job

• Who’s the girl in the NFL 100 Super Bowl ad?

• NBA’s most valuable team is one of its worst

