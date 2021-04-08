Report: Clippers, other teams expect Kawhi Leonard to re-sign

The Telegraph

Back in its usual April slot at Augusta National Golf Club, the 85th Masters returns with world number one Dustin Johnson bidding to retain the title he won in November. But as ever with Augusta, there are plenty more sub-plots than that, such as England's Lee Westwood bidding to break Jack Nicklaus' record and become the oldest player to win the Masters. From veterans still grinding it out to emerging names throwing their hat into the ring, it promises to be anything but dull. With that in mind, Telegraph Sport offers up our key predictions, from picking a winner through to a big name unlikely to make the cut. Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds James Corrigan Winner: Justin Thomas won The Players last month and the exuberant American's form stands out among the favourites. Has been spending time with Tiger Woods of late and will have an informed gameplan. The fast and firm conditions suit. Brit who will shine: What a story it would be if Lee Westwood at the age of 47 could become the oldest ever winner of The Masters. I will be surprised if he is outside the top 15. Loves Augusta and in wonderful form. Veteran who will roll back the years: Westwood should probably count in this, but that would be offensive. Bernhard Langer will probably make the cut at 63 and everyone will be shocked, but not really. In these conditions, he could make the top 25. Youngster who will make a name for himself: Scotland has a brave new hope in Bob MacIntyre. The 24-year-old left-hander has a Shinty background and a fighter's hear. The debutant can put Oban on the map - or at least pinpoint exactly where it is up there in the beautiful Highlands. Big name to miss the cut: Bryson DeChambeau was sent from heaven for golf writers and the longer he is on the leaderboard the better for every story concerned. But he doesn't get Augusta and this week is not the time for bravado. How Bryson DeChambeau is built to hit hard - and very, very long