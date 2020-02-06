Report: Clippers get Morris from Knicks for Harkless

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks on Thursday in exchange for forward Maurice Harkless, The Athletic reported.

The deal continues to evolve, according to the report, and could include more players and/or draft picks.

Morris, 30, has averaged a career-best 19.6 points in his ninth NBA season and first with the Knicks. He has averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over a 588-game career with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Knicks.

Harkless has been a solid role player in his first season with the Clippers, scoring 5.5 points with 4.0 rebounds while playing in 50 games, 38 of them starts. In eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers, Harkless has scored 7.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds.

The Clippers entered play Thursday in second place in the Western Conference with a 36-15 record. The Knicks were 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference with a 15-36 record.

The Clippers had opened a roster spot earlier Thursday by trading guard Derrick Walton to the Atlanta Hawks.

--Field Level Media