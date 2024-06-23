Report: Clippers have some level of interest in Sixers’ Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers have a very important offseason to tackle as President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has to make the right moves in order to push the Sixers back into contention.

The big name attached to the Sixers is Los Angeles Clippers star, Paul George. Recently, the team’s interest in George has “significantly waned”, but maybe there is a way for the Sixers to bring George to LA.

George has until Saturday, June 29 to make a decision for his future. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, but he could opt into it and then ask for a trade. Which the Sixers then could make an offer.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Clippers have an interest in Tobias Harris:

The Sixers could include the No. 16 pick and consider even adding Tobias Harris via a sign-and-trade as part of a package. L.A. has some level of interest in Harris, a soon-to-be free agent and former Clipper, according to a league source. And if George opts to become a free agent, don’t rule out Philly going after him.

Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the 2023-24 season. When considering he is going to be a free agent and will likely leave anyway, this looks like the best-case scenario for Philadelphia. If it can get George in a sign-and-trade for Harris, then the Sixers should jump on that opportunity.

