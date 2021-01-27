The Detroit Pistons have not actively shopped for a Derrick Rose trade around the league. Rose himself has not tried to push his way out of the Motor City.

Facts like that will not stop the NBA rumor train.

Both the Clippers and Knicks — among other teams — are interested in trading for Rose, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

He notes Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history with Rose, dating back to Chicago when Rose was the MVP, up through when they were in Minnesota together. The Clippers will have an interest in every decent point guard who comes available — such as Lonzo Ball — as they look to add backcourt depth for a playoff run.

The questions are, will Detroit trade Rose, and if they do make a trade how much can they expect in return? The Pistons are in last place in the East (as of this writing) and do not look like a playoff team, so trading Rose to stockpile picks or land a quality young player makes sense with the coming rebuild.

If Rose becomes available, there will be plenty of interest around the league.

Rose is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists a game this season, and is playing at the level that landed him seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. He can’t play heavy playoff minutes, but he can give a team some quality run in the minutes he is on the court.

Check out the latest on the L.A. Clippers

Three things to know: Clippers win streak hints that maybe this team is different Clippers keep rolling, improve to 13-4 with 108-101 win against Thunder NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn climbs fast after Harden trade, big wins

Report: Clippers, Knicks interested in Derrick Rose trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com