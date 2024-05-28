Report: Clippers have interest in Sixers’ Kyle Lowry in free agency

Free agency in the NBA is set to begin on June 30 as teams are starting to gear up for their offseason plans. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams that is expected to have an active offseason when considering the cap space they possess.

Philadelphia has that cap space due to the number of free agents it has on the roster. One of those free agents is veteran Kyle Lowry who the Sixers acquired back in February through the buyout market.

The Los Angeles Clippers are always a team to look out for in the offseason and, per Marc Stein, are expected to have interest in Lowry and other veteran guards such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook:

I nonetheless heard this week that Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers … with a further variable to factor in stemming from Russell Westbrook’s still-to-be determined status. Westbrook has a $4 million player option for next season that he must decide on by June 29.

Lowry, 38, averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists is a North Philly native. At this stage of his career, likely nearing retirement, it wouldn’t make much sense for him to go across the country. It would be interesting to see what the Clippers will do with their offseason plans.

