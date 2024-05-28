Report: Clippers could target Demar DeRozan if Paul George leaves

The Chicago Bulls could lose DeMar DeRozan this summer. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and while the Bulls supposedly want to bring him back, other teams could look to steal him away. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the LA Clippers could consider bringing in DeRozan if Paul George leaves. DeRozan, a Compton native, would get the chance to play for his hometown team. (H/t Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation)

“As previously reported on HoopsHype following the lottery, there’s a belief around the league that DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him,” Scotto wrote.

“However, one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency, HoopsHype has learned.”

Chicago wants DeRozan back, but his future is wholly uncertain.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire