Report: Clippers agree to terms with guard Rodney McGruder, three-years, $15 million

The Clippers have guards they like — rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet start, Patrick Beverley is back and will come off the bench — but they could use some more depth. And the Clippers can never have enough grit.

Which is why Rodney McGruder should be a good fit. The combo guard who spent his first three seasons in Miami is headed to Los Angeles, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The Heat waived McGruder back on April 7 to get under the luxury tax, and the Clippers grabbed him off waivers and were expected to re-sign him. Because of that, his cap hold was on the Clippers’ books already, so this contract does not impact the team’s ability to offer a max contract to Kawhi Leonard.

McGruder averaged 7.6 points per game last season and shot 35.1 percent from three (where he took almost half his shots) he struggled to knock down looks inside the arc. What he brings more than points is an attitude and style that will fit with the scrappy Clippers team.