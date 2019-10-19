Report: Cleveland repeatedly tried to get Trent Williams, Washington repeatedly said no

Cleveland General Manager John Dorsey hinted this week that he’s been trying to trade for Washington’s holdout left tackle Trent Williams. Those attempts have apparently been ongoing all season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Dorsey has been reaching out to Washington every week, all season long, in an attempt to land Williams. But Washington isn’t interested.

According to the report, Washington has indicated that Williams could be traded during the offseason, but he’s not going anywhere this season.

If that’s the stance from owner Dan Snyder and team president Bruce Allen, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. Williams has made clear that he’s done playing in Washington because he doesn’t trust the team’s medical staff. And even if Williams were to change his mind and return, Washington is going nowhere this season. If they get a good trade offer for Williams from some team that’s desperate to add a left tackle, why not take it now? In the offseason, teams will have more left tackles to choose from, either in free agency or in the draft, and may not be willing to give up as much to get Williams.

But just because it doesn’t make sense doesn’t mean Washington isn’t doing it. It appears that the standstill will continue, and Williams won’t play this year.