Report: Clemson hires former Georgia OL coach

The Clemson Tigers have hired former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke. Luke is expected to replace Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin, who Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney elected to part with several days ago.

At one point, Matt Luke was the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels from 2017-2019. Luke coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2020-2021. Luke resigned in Feb. 2022 in order to spend more time with his family.

Now, Matt Luke is back in the coaching ranks after over a year off. Luke joins Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff. Clemson’s offensive line has been a weakness of the Tigers for several years in a row.

Georgia opens the 2024 college football season against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 30.

https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR has been reporting Matt Luke and Chris Rumph as the replacements for Thomas Austin (OL) and Lemanski Hall (DE). Anticipating finalization of that this AM in meeting of trustees compensation committee. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 4, 2023

Matt Luke is a good hire for Clemson. He did an excellent job of landing top talent during his time at Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire