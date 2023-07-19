Report: Clemson football loses former four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley to transfer portal

Clemson football lost a player to the transfer portal about two weeks before the start of preseason practices. Second-year linebacker T.J. Dudley entered the portal Wednesday, according to a report by On3's Matt Zenitz.

A former four-star prospect out of Alabama, Dudley was the No. 22 linebacker and No. 12 player in his home state in the Class of 2022. He originally committed to Oregon but decommitted a few months later when coach Mario Cristobal left for Miami. Rather than follow Cristobal to the Hurricanes, he committed to Clemson.

He redshirted as a freshman, playing 16 defensive snaps in four games. During spring practices in April, coach Dabo Swinney was optimistic about Dudley's progress.

"I think Dudley's a guy that's starting to show a little maturity," Swinney said April 5. "He's had a great spring . . . Dudley seems like he's really bought in and can really take it to another level. He's got a really bright future ahead of him."

Clemson has six other scholarship linebackers on its roster, led by returning standouts Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Sophomore Wade Woodaz is expected to be the third linebacker in the rotation this season, with redshirt freshman Kobe McCloud and true freshmen Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton also in the mix.

With Dudley's departure, Clemson has 83 scholarship players, two below the 85-man limit.

