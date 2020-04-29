Report: Clay Matthews looks to NFLPA to collect $2M from Rams

Clay Matthews has taken his beef with the Los Angles Rams from Twitter to the players’ union.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the free-agent linebacker is filing a grievance with the NFLPA against the Rams to recover $2 million in unpaid guarantees from his stint with the team last season.

Matthews’ claim

The news arrives three weeks after Matthews joined ex-Rams teammate Todd Gurley in demanding money from the team via Twitter. Gurley, who has signed with the Atlanta Falcons since being released by the Rams, tweeted his demand on April 8.

Matthews responded to Gurley’s tweet shortly after it went live.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

Rams say they’ll pay

The Rams responded on April 16 and acknowledged that money was due to both players. General manager Les Snead told ESPN that they planned to pay the money that was due and that they would do so on a timeline stipulated in the players’ contracts.

“They're definitely owed money,” Snead told NFL Network, via ESPN. “That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them.

“There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money.”

The language Snead referenced has not been made public. But whatever timeline he and the Rams are on, Matthews remains unsatisfied.

Clay Matthews is not satisfied with the Rams' response to his demand to be paid. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

