Report: Class of 2024’s top-ranked EDGE set to visit Florida for Utah game

The latest addition to Florida’s star-studded visitor list for the season opener against Utah is five-star edge rusher TJ Capers, according to 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

The Columbus High (Miami) product has been to the University of Florida before, but not since Billy Napier took over. This will also be his first game day at UF. The new staff has already re-offered him, according to Gators Online, and is trending on the On3 recruiting prediction machine as a 39.0% favorite to land Capers.

Louisville, Miami and Michigan State are the other three programs that have hosted Capers so far on visits, but he’s picked up offers from most of the top teams in the country as one of the nation’s top-ranked recruits. The 247Sports composite ranks him No. 6 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 1 among edge rushers.

Interestingly, On3 has him ranked in the same spots on their equally weighted consensus rankings, but he lacks the five-star designation. As a sophomore, Capers finished with 53 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Perhaps another strong year will earn him that fifth star from On3.

Capers joins 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain and 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III as the players with a five-star designation set to visit the Swamp this weekend. IMG Academy’s Desmond Ricks was supposed to be part of that list, but he likely won’t make it with a game rescheduled to that date.

List

2022 Florida Football Season Preview: Offensive Line

