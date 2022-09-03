Report: Cincinnati names Ben Bryant starting quarterback for Arkansas game

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks now know who will be taking snaps for their season-opening opponent on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has named Ben Bryant the starting quarterback for the No. 22 Bearcats when they take the field against Arkansas on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Bryant originally signed with Cincinnati out of high school and spent three seasons with the Bearcats before transferring to Eastern Michigan for the 2021 season. Last season at Eastern Michigan, Bryant completed 279-of-408 passes for 3,121 yards and threw for 14 touchdowns. He led the Eagles to a 7-6 record, and an appearance in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

In our “Behind Enemy Lines” series this week, Keith Jenkins of the Cincinnati Enquirer told Razorbacks Wire that Bryant is a more traditional pocket passer, and is further along in his development as a passer than his competitor, Evan Prater. So expect the Bearcats to air the football more against a stacked Razorback defensive backfield.

Arkansas hosts Cincinnati this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT. You can see the game live on ESPN.

Sources: Cincinnati will start redshirt senior Ben Bryant at quarterback today against Arkansas. The redshirt senior threw for more more than 3,000 yards at Eastern Michigan last year before transferring back to Cincinnati, where he backed up Desmond Ridder for three years. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 3, 2022

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Week one preview with Keith Jenkins of the Cincinnati Enquirer

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire