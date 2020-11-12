Report: Christian McCaffrey has a ‘realistic chance’ to play Week 11 vs. Lions

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has been leading the reporting on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s shoulder injury, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s practice. Afterwards, coach Matt Rhule told the media that McCaffrey is probably out for this week’s game against the Buccaneers.

While that’s a bummer, there’s also some good news. Rapoport is now reporting that McCaffrey has a realistic chance to return the next week against the Lions.

Following a second opinion on his injured shoulder, #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week, sources say. He’s out this week and will be monitored closely. But there is hope that it’s just a one week absence and he can play vs the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

McCaffrey’s injury is to his AC joint, which generally takes between 2-3 weeks to heal. So, that’s probably enough time for him to be 100% again when Detroit comes to visit.

In Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, McCaffrey certainly looked to be fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that had him on the injured reserve list the previous six weeks. He posted another video game line, totaling two touchdowns and 150+ yards from scrimmage.

As good as Mike Davis has looked, Week 9 was a reminder that McCaffrey is still an upgrade over everybody else who plays the position. Derrick Henry has a better run-through-your-face quality to his game and Alvin Kamara may be more elusive. McCaffrey’s overall brilliance and next-level ability as a receiver can’t be matched, though.

While the Panthers shouldn’t rush him back if he’s not ready, it wouldn’t hurt to get him back on the field against the Lions. Only the Cowboys and Texans are allowing more rushing yards per game.

