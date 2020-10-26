Report: Christian McCaffrey ‘pushing to play’ vs. Falcons in Week 8

The Panthers’ best player has been on the sidelines since Week 3. That’s when Christian McCaffrey went on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. McCaffrey has been eligible to return for a few weeks now and it sounds like he wants to play on Thursday night against the Falcons.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport, it’s a long shot but the team hasn’t ruled him out and McCaffrey is pushing to play.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is considered a long-shot to play Thursday vs. the #Falcons, source said, but they haven’t ruled him out and he’s pushing to play. He’ll work his way back into practice and see if he can make enough progress. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020





While we would love to see McCaffrey back on the field as much as anyone, it might make more sense to hold off and let McCaffrey ramp up to 100% before their showdown with the Chiefs in 13 days.

The Falcons are perfectly capable of beating themselves and Carolina took care of business against them in Atlanta even without McCaffrey. If there’s even a fraction of doubt, there’s no reason to rush No. 22 back for this game.

