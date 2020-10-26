Report: Christian McCaffrey a long shot for Thursday night

Panthers running back Christian McCaffey missed his fifth straight game on Sunday and word last week was that he cold return to action against the Falcons this Thursday night.

That may not be the likeliest turn of events, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a “long shot” that McCaffrey gets back in the lineup in Week 8.

McCaffrey has not been ruled out and will work in practice to try to convince the team that he’s ready to get back into action.

Mike Davis has run 71 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns this season, but the Panthers only managed 37 yards on 14 rushes as a team during Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

