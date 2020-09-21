Report: Christian McCaffrey expected to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with ankle injury

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020





The Panthers may be without their best player for the next several games. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” due to the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey got hurt on the same play when he scored his second touchdown of the game against Tampa. He was listed as questionable but did not get back onto the field.

With No. 22 on the sidelines, the team looked to veteran running back Mike Davis to pick up the slack. Davis answered by showing some spunk and some ability after the catch.





Davis only managed one yard on his lone carry, but he caught all eight of his targets from Teddy Bridgewater, totaling 74 yards.

The Panthers will probably sign another runing back for the short-term, but expect Davis to start next week against the Chargers.

Related