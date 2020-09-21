Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appears to have suffered a more serious ankle injury than he initially believed.

McCaffrey said after Sunday’s game that his ankle was going to be fine, but he is actually expected to miss “multiple weeks,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That’s a big blow to the Panthers, who signed McCaffrey to a four-year, $64 million contract this offseason. Last year McCaffrey topped 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, becoming just the third player in NFL history to do so.

Through two games this season, McCaffrey has 41 carries for 156 yards and a league-leading four rushing touchdowns. He also has seven catches for 67 yards.

Report: Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk