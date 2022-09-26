The Bills have another injury in their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand during Buffalo’s loss to Miami on Sunday.

A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford had started Buffalo’s first three games. He was on the field for 58 percent of the snaps in the season-opening victory over the Rams. Then he played 91 percent of the defensive snaps in the victory over the Titans — when Buffalo’s injuries began piling up.

The Bills had a wave of heat-related issues on Sunday as well with the hot temperatures in South Florida.

Buffalo has a big matchup with Baltimore coming up in Week Four. The team’s injury report will be worth monitoring from Wednesday to Friday.

Report: Christian Benford suffered fractured hand originally appeared on Pro Football Talk