Report: Chris Webber, TNT split ahead of NBA playoffs
With the NBA playoffs days away, TNT and longtime analyst Chris Webber have reportedly parted ways.
The New York Post reports that Webber and the network agreed to a split on Thursday. The two sides did not conduct negotiations on a new contract leading up to the split, according to the report.
Webber had worked as a color commentator and occasional studio analyst at TNT since 2008. He joined the network shortly after the conclusion of his 15-season NBA career.
Who will take Webber's place?
Webber was one of the network's lead in-game analysts along with fellow ex-NBA player Reggie Miller, frequently calling games alongside play-by-play commentators Marv Albert and Brian Anderson. The news broke during Thursday's TNT Heat-76ers broadcast called by Albert and Miller.
With a busy slate of playoff basketball scheduled to start May 22, it's not clear who will fill the void left in Webber's reported absence. Grant Hill was on the call alongside Kevin Harlan for TNT's late game Thursday between the Suns and Trail Blazers. He could be in for more work in the coming weeks.
