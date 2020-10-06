Report: Chris Paul would welcome being traded to ‘a winning club’
Thunder point guard Paul expressed love for Sam Presti and Billy Donovan and referred to being a Thunder as "a blessing". But one thing that Paul didn’t do was unequivocally state that he wanted to remain in Oklahoma City. Marc Berman of the New York Post sources as saying that Paul may prefer to take his talents elsewhere before the 2020-21 season begins. Some NBA sources believe Paul would feel blessed to be on a winning club such as the Bucks, Marc Berman of the New York Post . But perhaps Paul, too, would desire to play in the world’s biggest media market and reunite with Leon Rose, his former agent.