Report: Chris Paul trade talks with Suns have gained ‘traction’

The Thunder have had discussions with the Suns centered around point guard Chris Paul, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps. Windhorst wrote that the talks have “continued to gather traction” but that there is “no deal imminent". Phoenix has enough cap space to eat the remainder of Paul’s salary. With Paul joining Devin Booker, center Deandre Ayton and wing Mikal Bridges, Phoenix would have a strong corps. Paul proved he’s still among the most impactful players in the league last season as he led the Thunder to a playoff position and earned an All-NBA Second Team nod

