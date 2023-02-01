Report: Chris Harris potentially to Bears, despite report of hire

Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.

Certainly, the conflicting reports will iron themselves out by way of team announcements shortly. The Bears will have to solidify their coaching staff at some point.

The ex-Bear was the Washington Commanders' defensive backs coach this past season.

Harris played with the Bears on two different stints from 2005-2006 and back in 2010-11. He earned second-team All-Pro with Chicago in 2010, following a 70-tackle, five-interception season.

