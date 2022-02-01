Report: Chris Harris ‘leading candidate’ for Colts DC vacancy

It appears the Indianapolis Colts may have a leading candidate for their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

With Matt Eberflus taking over as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, the Colts have been working hard over the last few days interviewing candidates for the vacancy on the defensive coaching staff.

One of those candidates includes current Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris, who is reportedly the “leading candidate” for the role, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Indianapolis Colts targeting Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris, former 2nd team All-Pro Bears safety who intercepted 16 career passes with 439 tackles, as leading candidate for their defensive coordinator job to replace Matt Eberflus, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2022

While Harris may not bring the biggest name to the table, it is one that has plenty of work under respected names in the NFL. After playing in the NFL from 2005-2012 as a sixth-round pick with the Chicago Bears, Harris got his coaching start with the team that drafted him in 2013.

While general manager Chris Ballard had taken a new job in Kansas City that season, he was in the scouting department when the Bears drafted Harris in the sixth round.

After playing for Lovie Smith on two separate stints, Harris joined the coaching staff with the Bears under head coach Mark Trestman and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker for two seasons (2013-2014).

Harris was then hired as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers under head coach Mike McCoy and defensive coordinator John Pagano.

He held that role for two years and continued to do so under a new regime when Anthony Lynn took over as head coach and Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator in 2017. Harris would be with that regime until taking a promotion as the defensive backs coach with the Washington Football Team in 2020.

Nothing is official until the team announces it and being the reported leading candidate only means so much. That said, we now have our first report of a leading candidate so this will be something to monitor over the next few days.

