Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday

A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday.

The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left for the Texans’ head coaching job.

Harris is expected to join the Titans as their cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator if the 49ers don’t hire him, Breer adds. The Bears reportedly also have interest in hiring Harris.

Harris has been with the Commanders since 2020, and he previously coached for the Jaguars and Bears. He also spent seven years in the NFL as a player with the Bears, Panthers, Lions and Jaguars.

