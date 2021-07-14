Word on Wednesday morning was that the Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin were set for more discussions about a long-term deal ahead of the Thursday afternoon deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign them.

It does not appear those discussions are going to result in a deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides are not expected to come to an agreement, which means Godwin won’t be able to talk about a multi-year deal with the team until after the 2021 season.

Assuming there’s no change in the final hours before the deadline, it will be the second straight year that a Bucs player has played out the year on a tag. Edge rusher Shaq Barrett did so last year and then signed a four-year contract in Tampa this offseason.

Godwin is set to make $15.983 million under the terms of the tag.

Report: Chris Godwin not expected to sign long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk