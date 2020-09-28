Report: Chris Carson avoids serious injury

Seahawks running back Chris Carson appears to have been fortunate, after he left yesterday’s game with an ankle injury on a suspect tackle.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carson suffered some degree of knee sprain, but he could return to the field “shortly.” Carson’s having an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage, but it appears he avoided the worse.

Carson left the game late after he went down late in the fourth quarter, and had his leg twisted by Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Rapoport suggests that Hill will likely be fined, but not suspended for the alligator roll move.

Hill was also flagged for roughing the passer for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson later in the fourth quarter, which could make it an expensive loss for him.

