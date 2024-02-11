REPORT: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to be healthy scratch for Super Bowl LVIII

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their top receivers against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Schefter posted his report on Twitter early Sunday morning, pointing out that Toney scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who scored a touchdown during Kansas City’s Super Bow win over Philadelphia one year ago, is not expected to play today for Super Bowl LVIII, per league source. Toney was off the final Super Bowl LVIII injury report.https://t.co/rc099JWYD0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2024

Toney had a tumultuous 2023 season, characterized by drops in key situations that resulted in turnovers that cost Kansas City its Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

While the enigmatic receiver was an asset for the Chiefs during their 2022 campaign, his role as Kansas City’s top wide receiver was usurped by rookie Rashee Rice, who has emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ favorite option beside tight end Travis Kelce.

Stay tuned to see if Schefter’s report proves to be accurate, and how the Chiefs compensate for Toney’s absence in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

