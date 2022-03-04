Report: Chiefs working on extension for Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs are working on extending the contract of receiver Tyreek Hill.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have exchanged proposals this week. It is unclear if the sides are close to a third contract for Hill.

Hill, who turned 28 this week, is scheduled to enter the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2019. He is set to make $1.035 million in base salary and count $20.685 million against the cap, the fourth-highest cap number currently on the books at his position for 2022. (The Cowboys are expected to trade or cut Amari Cooper and his $22 million cap number before March 20.)

Rapoport notes that Hill’s previous extension was structured to make Hill earn his money after his off-field incidents. The new extension is expected to be more conventional.

A new deal likely lowers Hill’s cap number for 2022 while rewarding him with a pay raise, a win-win for both sides.

Hill has proved his worth, earning Pro Bowl honors all six of his seasons and All-Pro three times.

