Report: Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday night game in Week 6 could be postponed

The Kansas City Chiefs could have two games delayed as a result of COVID-19 before we get through the first half of the season.

After another player for the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL is scrambling to try and find a way for the Titans and Buffalo Bills to play their Week 5 game. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, one option that has been relayed to both Bills and Titans players is that their Week 5 game, scheduled for Sunday, would be moved to Monday or Tuesday night.

As a result of that delay, the Week 6 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and the Bills would be moved to Saturday.

I’m told by #Titans and #Bills players they were told there is an option of playing their Sunday game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. If that happens, Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs at Bills would be moved to Saturday. This all just being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 8, 2020





Right now, all options are on the table for the NFL and it seems like moving the Chiefs vs. Bills game might be the most logical choice. The Titans don’t have any remaining bye weeks after the postponement of last week’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What’s abundantly clear is that the NFL is intent on having Tennessee and Buffalo play their Week 5 game. That determination by the league is good for Kansas City too. If the Week 5 game between the Bills and Titans were canceled, they’d see the Bills off a bye week on Thursday night, playing three games in 11 days.

Obviously, the NFL still is at the will of the virus on this one. They need the Titans to have consecutive days without positive test results before they’re allowed to reopen their facilities for practice. The key here will be to monitor the test results for Tennessee over the next two days.