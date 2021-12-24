Report: Chiefs TE Blake Bell to return from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting another player back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are getting TE Blake Bell back off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bell was placed on the list on Tuesday along with six others on the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, Rapoport also reports that the team won’t activate Chiefs stars Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, or any other players on the list on Friday. They’ll all have a chance to test negative and return on Christmas Day. They have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to be activated before they’ll be declared out for the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Chiefs are getting TE Blake Bell back off the COVID-19 reserve list, source said. They still have tomorrow to get Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce and others back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

Bell’s return is welcomed news for Kansas City. He’s the most trusted tight end on the roster outside of Kelce and he plays a huge role in the team’s blocking scheme. In a game where Andrew Wylie is slated to start at right tackle against the NFL’s sack leader in T.J. Watt, having Bell in there to help chip, block and slow the pass rusher could be crucial to their gameplan on offense.

His ability as a receiver and a wildcat QB in short-yardage situations shouldn’t be understated either. While Bell hasn’t caught more than one pass in a single game this season, if you go back to 2019, he had multiple games late in the year with two or more receptions. He even caught two passes and a touchdown in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to Super Bowl LIV.

