Report: Chiefs talked with Texans about DE Charles Omenihu trade

The Houston Texans almost parted ways with one of their young defensive lineman ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, just before the Kansas City Chiefs made the deal to acquire outside linebacker Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC West club called the Texans to talk about possibly acquiring defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Omenihu has played in six games this season, starting in two. The Texans had Omenihu deactivated in Weeks 4-5 as they gave the reps to defensive end Jordan Jenkins. On the season Omenihu has provided 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith told reporters on Oct. 28 that it was simply a “numbers game” as to why the former 2019 fifth-round pick from Texas would be inactive for two straight games this season.

“Chuck (Omenihu) has been doing a good job,” said Smith. “It’s just the numbers hadn’t allowed him to play. It worked out that way for him this week, but our entire defensive line played pretty good last week.”

Part of the reason could be that the team is shopping the 6-5, 280-pound defensive lineman, who provides flexibility both inside and outside. The numbers general manager Nick Caserio is concerned about are draft picks as Houston continues the long climb back to the top of the AFC South.