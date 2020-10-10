Report: Chiefs strength and conditioning coach tests positive for coronavirus

The Kansas City Chiefs are performing contact tracing after a strength and conditioning coach reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The news comes on the same day the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans were able to return to practice Saturday after multiple days without new positive coronavirus tests. With those teams back on the field, it looked as though every Week 5 game actually get played.

While the NFL has not indicated that the Chiefs’ game could be moved, another positive test is not an encouraging sign for Kansas City. The team has yet to experience a mass outbreak like the Titans, but Saturday’s positive test comes a few days after the Chiefs placed practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu on the COVID-19/reserve list.

On top of that, the Chiefs played the Patriots in Week 4, potentially exposing players on both teams to the virus. Since that game, the Patriots have placed two players on the COVID-19/reserve list: lineman Bill Murray and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore confirmed he tested positive on Wednesday and said he’s asymptomatic. Following Week 4’s game against the Chiefs, Gilmore and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a hug on the field.

Bears also dealing with positive test

The Chicago Bears are also reportedly dealing with a positive coronavirus test, according to Schefter. A player on the team’s practice squad reportedly tested positive for the virus.

While that’s concerning, the circumstances surrounding the positive may prevent the Bears from experiencing a team-wide outbreak. The Bears have been closed since Thursday after playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Practice squad players are not allowed on the sideline during games, providing some hope that the player who tested positive hasn’t been in close contact with other players on the team for a few days.

