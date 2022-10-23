Report: Chiefs to start Isiah Pacheco Sunday

The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club.

If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kansas City is going to start Isiah Pacheco at running back this Sunday. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has started the first six games of the season, but Pacheco got the first-team reps this week.

Pacheco has 31 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown this year. Edwards-Helaire has 59 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

