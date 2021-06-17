The Chiefs are planning to sign receiver Darrius Shepherd to the 90-player roster, Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports. Shepherd tried out with the Chiefs during their minicamp.

Shepherd is a Kansas City native who played high school football in Blue Springs before attending North Dakota State.

He went undrafted in 2019, signing with the Packers as a college free agent.

Shepherd spent the past two seasons in Green Bay. He appeared in six games as a rookie and eight games last season, seeing action on 192 offensive snaps and 76 on special teams.

Shepherd has six catches for 47 yards in his career. He also has averaged 18.8 yards on 20 kickoff returns.

Report: Chiefs are signing Darrius Shepherd originally appeared on Pro Football Talk