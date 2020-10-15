Report: Chiefs to sign RB Le’Veon Bell
The Chiefs were able to lure in recently released free-agent RB Le’Veon Bell following his release from the Jets according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero and Jim Trotter. Bell was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played with Pittsburgh for five seasons before his infamous holdout after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him in consecutive seasons. After sitting out the season in 2018, Bell became an unrestricted free agent, joining the Jets on a four-year deal worth $52.5 million.